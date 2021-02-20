Boy says love you to his younger brother, little kid’s reaction is pure joy

A video showcasing a loving bond between two brothers has recently graced the Internet. The all kinds of adorable clip captures how innocently one brother tells his younger sibling that he loves him. Shared by the kids’ mom on Instagram, the video is now making people go “Aww”. Chances are it’ll leave you with a smile on your lips and a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart.

“The purest love I’ve ever seen,” reads the opening line of the caption shared alongside the video. The next few lines perfectly capture the love-hate relationship that most siblings share. “Until he took his brother’s favorite marker 6 minutes later and all hell broke loose. But I’ll take what I can get,” it says.

What makes the video even more endearing to watch his not just the boy saying he loves his kid brother but also how the little one reacts after hearing it.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 84,000 likes. It has also gathered tons of love-filled comments from people.

“The most precious thing I’ve ever seen,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” shared another. “Literally, I watched like 10 times or more. He's such a cutie. Oh, his expression. Tell him, I also love him,” said a third.

What do you think of the adorable video?

