Boy’s reaction to his father coming home after 10 days is heartening to watch

Toddlers get so excited when their father returns home and run towards them to give them a hug. It is always delightful to watch videos that showcase the reunion of parents and their kids. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a little boy’s reaction when his father came home after 10 days. The video is heart-melting to watch and may make you go aww.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted on the Instagram page Good News Dog five hours ago and it has already received 2.80 lakh views. “Daddy was gone for 10 days and as soon as he heard the garage door open, he knew!” says a text insert on the video. The video shows the toddler standing close to the door as he heard the garage door open. The little boy says “dada” as he excitedly waits for his father to open the door. The boy’s father is in the military and when he opens the door, the boy gets startled. However, he soon goes over to him and gives him a hug as his father picks him up. “This is so pure,” says the caption of the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 23,000 likes. It also prompted netizens to post several comments.

“It’s him whispering that’s the best. It’s like he was trying to make himself believe it before he was for certain,” commented an Instagram user. “Pretty sure I just watched this four times,” wrote another. “My son does the same thing when I get home. He’s one. I never thought something would change my life so much but that’s the best part of my day,” shared another individual.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}