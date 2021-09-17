Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Boy’s way of greeting Disney princesses makes people say he is a ‘true prince’. Watch

The video is shared on Instagram.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:40 PM IST
The image shows the boy looking at a person dressed as a Disney Princess.(Instagram/@vanessaguedert)

A video of a boy’s reaction to seeing people dressed as Disney Princesses has left people smiling. The video is so sweet that it may win your heart too. Shared on Instagram, the video is a delight to watch, especially with the background score - Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years.

The video was shared on Insta page Venessa and Bernando. “Disney's true prince!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the boy standing with a Mickey Mouse cap on his head. Within moments, a parade with people dressed as Disney Princesses passes by. What makes the video adorable is how he reacts every time someone dressed as a princess comes in front of him.

Take a look at the video to see how he reacts:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 44,000 likes and counting. The share has also accumulated tons of love-filled comments.

“True prince,” wrote an Instagram user. “How beautiful is this prince,” shared another. “He is a real prince,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

