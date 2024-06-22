Easy puzzle challenges you to find sum total of 11 hidden sides of 3 dice. Can you solve it?

Brain teasers are fun to solve, and if you relate to that statement, here is a puzzle that will make you happy. Shared on Reddit, the post challenges people to find the total of hidden sides of three dice. What do you think is the correct solution to this dice-related brain teaser? (Reddit/@EndersGame_Reviewer)

“Easy: What is the sum total of the dots on the eleven hidden sides of these three dice?” reads the caption posted along with the share. The visual also has a text insert that reads, “What is the sum total of the dots on the eleven hidden sides of these three dice?” Do you think you have what it takes to solve this puzzle?

Your time starts now…

Since being shared, the viral post has collected nearly 700 upvotes and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further accumulated tons of comments.

What did Reddit users say about this post?

“Each side has three sets of numbers that add up to 7, and there are three dice, so 7 * 3 * 3 = 63 for the total number on all faces, minus the visible faces (1 + 1 + 2 + 3 + 4 + 5 + 6 = 22) leaves 41 on the hidden faces,” explained a Reddit user.

“This is way smarter than I thought. I was trying to figure out what each of the hidden faces were to manually add them up,” another added.

A third joined, “I did something similar, but I saw that each possible number shows up at least once (1 shows up twice) so I multiplied 21 (total of 1 die) by 2 (since 1 die is effectively showing) and subtracted 1.”

A fourth wrote, “Discussion: there is an easy trick to this, assuming these are standard d6 designed the "correct" way. Some people have mentioned easier solutions to the puzzle but I think this is a neat trick to know. The sum of two opposite faces is always 7. If a face says 3 the opposite face will be 4, if a fafe is 1 the opposite is 6. Solution: the three front faces are 4, 6 and 1 so 7-4=3, 7-6=1, 7-1=6, so 3+1+6=10 for the whole back row. Same deal for the top row (can't remember the numbers while writing the comment). For the 'internal' sides it's slightly trickier. The left die has its left face exposed, so again the internal right face is 7-x (can't remember how much it is). The center and right die don't have an exposed face for this "axis", however it doesn't matter since the sum is still 7 so the two of them together are 14. Doing the maths the 10+14+the faces I don't remember add up to 41.”

What do you think is the correct solution to this brain teaser? Did you manage to solve the puzzle?