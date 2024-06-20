If ‘Soft’ is 6153 and ‘Foot’ is 4112, what is the value of ‘Zone’? Only a maths whiz can solve it

Why do people love solving brain teasers even if it seems to baffle them? The human brain craves challenges, and quizzes are the perfect way to satiate that need and engage in a mental workout. Not to forget, a certain level of satisfaction is attached to solving those seemingly impossible puzzles. Are you someone who loves solving puzzles, especially the maths ones? Here is an interesting one that challenges people to find the value of the word “Zone”. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser, which can even stump a math whiz?

On Reddit, a brain teaser has been posted with a simple yet intriguing caption, “I can't solve this”. The challenge is to find the value of the word "Zone" using the clues provided by the values of two other words, “Soft” and “Foot”.

Are you up for the challenge?

The post was shared less than 24 hours ago. Since then, it has collected nearly 600 upvotes. The share has also accumulated several comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this maths puzzle?

“0198. The first letter of each spelled out a number,” suggested a Reddit user. Another joked and added, “I got zillion one nine eleven”.

The puzzle also left many baffled, and they replied with hilarious comments, like this individual who posted, “Interesting. I got zero, one point seven four trillion, nine hundred and twelve, eleventy seven.”

A fourth wrote, “If you type the full name of the numbers instead of using the numerals, the first letters spell out the word. So SOFT is Six One Five Three. FOOT is Four One One Two. (The T being two different numbers is a misdirect - that leads us to think it isn’t a simple cipher, but of course, Two and Three both start with T.) So ZONE is therefore Zero One Nine Eight.”

According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the “earliest known use of the noun brain-teaser is in the 1850s.” It was reportedly used in a piece called Eliza Cook's Journal.

What do you think is the correct solution to this brain teaser? How long did it take you to solve it?