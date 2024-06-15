Brain teaser: Can you figure out who is allergic to what? You’ve 4 clues

Brain teasers are certainly challenging but also super fun to solve. One such puzzle on Reddit has left people stumped. It is all about finding which person has what allergy based on the given clues. Do you think you can do it? What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser about allergies? (Reddit/@EndersGame_Reviewer)

“Can you figure out who is allergic to what?” reads the caption posted along with a visual of the puzzle. “Sniffle Season Allegra, Ben, Clara, Flora and Zach all have the sniffles. Each is allergic to something different: pollen, shellfish, bee stings, cats or nuts. From the following clues, figure out who is allergic to what,” reads the first part of the puzzle.

Take a look at the post here to know the clues and crack the puzzle:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the viral post has accumulated more than 1,400 upvotes - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further collected tons of comments.

What did Reddit users say about this puzzle?

“My guess Allegra=Shellfish Ben=Bee stings Clara=Nuts Flora=Pollen Zach=Cats,” posted a Reddit user.

“Flora has seasonal allergies, so she’s Pollen. Clara’s is not related to animals, and since Pollen is taken, it must be nuts. Allegra is food related, and since nuts it has taken, it must be shellfish. Ben is not allergic to cats, so must be the only other one remaining, bees. Zach takes the only one left, cats,” suggested a third.

“I got stuck because I assumed that bees are also considered seasonal. I've never seen a bee during winter months,” shared a fourth.

“Discussion not about solution: Who the heck are Flora and Zach? Allegra is Allegra, Clara is Claritin, Ben is Benadryl. Are there two other antihistamine medications that aren’t ringing a bell for Flora and Zach?” joked a fifth.

“Flora's allergic to Pollen, the only seasonal allergy amongst them. This means Clara is allergic to peanuts, the only remaining non-animal allergy. This leaves Allegra with a shellfish allergy, since it's the only food left. Therefore, Ben must be allergic to bees, since he's fine with cats, And Zach must be allergic to dandruff,” wrote a sixth.

Did you manage to solve this puzzle before reading the comments? How long did it take you to decipher the brain teaser?