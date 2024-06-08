Only a maths whiz can solve this brain teaser and find the answer to ‘9+9’

For some, maths isn't just equations and formulas, it is also a way to find joy. How? By solving brain teasers related to this subject. There is satisfaction involved in putting together the pieces of clues to solve a maths puzzle. Do you enjoy solving maths quizzes too? Here is a puzzle that challenges people to find the answer to “9+9”. Do you have what it takes to solve it? What do you think is the correct answer to this maths brain teaser? (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

The maths quiz is posted on X with a simple question: “What is the Answer?” An image shared along with the post shows the puzzle. It reads “5+5 = 11,” “6+6 = 14,” and so on. The challenge is to identify the pattern and find the answer for “9+9.”

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

What do you think is the correct answer?

Since being shared, the post has collected more than 54,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. The viral share has further accumulated nearly 400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While some commented with answers, they thought were correct; others confessed that they found the puzzle hard to solve.

What did X users say about this post?

“An AI tool told me that the answer is 23. Interesting,” wrote an X user.

“The answer is 24,” argued another.

“18+5=23, now quit annoying me,” posted a third.

“Not me seeing the comments to find the answer,” expressed a fourth.

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral that will likely challenge your intellect. The puzzle states, "The first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four letters signify a great, while the entire world signifies a great woman. What is the word."

What are your thoughts on this brain teaser related to the numbers? Did you manage to solve this puzzle?