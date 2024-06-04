This school level maths brain teaser might leave you baffled. Will you be able to solve it?

There are several maths related brain teasers that can seem to be easy at first but can turn out to be a real challenge. And if you happen to be someone who likes to take on a good challenge, we have just the puzzle for you. In this question, you need to find out how many meters a car is travelling in one minute. This might seem like a straightforward question, but it can be tough. While you are solving this, allow us to give you some tips- here, make sure to use your logical reasoning and basic maths skills to find the solution. Will you be able to solve this brain teaser?

This brain teaser was shared on X by Math Quotient. The question states, “A car is traveling at the rate of 75 kilometers per hour. How many meters is the car traveling in one minute?

Take a look at the puzzle here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on the microblogging platform. Were you able to find the solution for it?

