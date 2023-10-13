Brain Teaser: How many triangles are there in this picture?

Are you feeling a bit low, possibly because you mistook today for Friday? If yes, then we have a little pick-me-up content that will make you feel better. It is a brain teaser where you need to count the triangles. And there are more triangles than the eyes meet. Can you count them all?

Brain Teaser: Can you count the number of triangles in this pic?(Instagram/@mathequiz)

“How many triangles are there in the given figure?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on Instagram. The teaser shows an irregular geometric shape. It houses several triangles and other shapes as well. But you only need to count all the triangles that are in there. Do you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Take a look at this brain teaser below:

The brain teaser was shared on October 4. It has since accumulated a few likes and comments. While some said there are ‘11’ triangles, others claimed to have counted ‘17’. An individual even shared that there are ‘12’ triangles. How many triangles were you able to count in this brain teaser?

