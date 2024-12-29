Brain teaser: If you solve this tricky riddle, you’re sharper than 95% of people online

Brain teasers are a delightful challenge for the curious mind, offering a mix of puzzles that range from maths to days-and-months riddles. While each teaser varies in theme, they share one thing in common: their ability to captivate internet users instantly. A tricky brain teaser shared on X sparked online buzz.(X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

If you're a fan of such puzzles, a new challenge awaits you. Shared by the popular account Brainy Bits Hub on X (formerly Twitter), this teaser has set social media abuzz.

The challenge: Are you among the 5%?

The brain teaser reads:

"95% of people can't solve this: If today is Tuesday, after 53 days, what day will it be?"

Take a look here at the post:

Simple at first glance, this riddle tests both your arithmetic skills and your understanding of how days cycle through the week. The post has already garnered over 1.8k views, proving its appeal among puzzle enthusiasts.

Social media reacts: A mix of wit and confusion

As expected, the teaser sparked a wave of responses. One user confidently commented, "I solved it in seconds—clearly part of the elite 5%!" Another quipped, "This feels like a trick question. Is it really that hard?" A self-proclaimed maths wizard added, "Easy peasy, it’s a pattern of seven days. The answer is… wait, let me check again!"

Some responses were more humorous: "After 53 days? I’d still be wondering if it’s Tuesday or Thursday today!" Another user joked, "By the time I figured it out, it would already be 53 days later!"

Meanwhile, a few participants simply threw in the towel: "I give up. Tuesdays are confusing enough as is."

Are you the brain teaser champion?

So, do you have what it takes to solve this puzzle and join the elite 5%? If you figure it out, you might just earn the title of the ultimate brain teaser champion.