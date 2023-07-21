Solve this bridge puzzle to save a group from zombies. You have 10 seconds

Brain teasers are stimulating challenges that encourage problem solving through creativity. There are many who love solving such puzzles. If you’re among them, here is an interesting puzzle for you to decode. The challenge here is to help a group cross a bridge so that they can avoid a zombie attack. And, as you may have guessed, there are certain rules one needs to follow while crossing the bridge. Do you think you will be able to solve this puzzle?

What is this zombie-related puzzle all about?

Can you solve this interesting zombie-related brain teaser? (YouTube/@TEDEd)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A video showing the puzzle and eventually, the solution was posted on YouTube. It is also shared with a funny description to help netizens know more about the challenge. “Taking that internship in a remote mountain lab might not have been the best idea. Pulling that lever with the skull symbol just to see what it did probably wasn’t so smart either. But now is not the time for regrets because you need to get away from these mutant zombies... fast. Can you use maths to get you and your friends over the bridge before the zombies arrive?” reads the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The wonderfully animated video first explains how the group landed in the precarious situation. It then goes on to explain the challenge. Ultimately, the video also shows how the puzzle can be solved.

Take a look at the video to see if you can solve the puzzle before the clip ends:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How long did it take you to solve the puzzle? Or, did you have to wait for the answer to flash across the screen? As for some YouTube users, they shared how they could solve the puzzle easily. However, some expressed that it left them baffled. A few also took the route of hilarity while replying.

How did YouTube users react to the puzzle involving zombies?

“I would probably spend the whole 17 minutes thinking how to cross the bridge,” posted a YouTube user. “It doesn't take too long to figure that the two slowest HAVE to cross together. Otherwise, you've used 15 minutes on them plus 2 additional minutes to bring back the lantern each time. From there, it becomes fairly obvious. It also doesn't matter who stays on the far side after the first trip. The maths works out either way,” shared another. “My teacher showed this riddle to my class and half the kids were saying ‘SACRIFICE THE PROFESSOR’!” joked a third. “Very good video, very informative, good work, very proud of you,” wrote a fourth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}