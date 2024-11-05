Brain teaser: You have 10 seconds to spot all the animals in this picture. Can you do it?

Want to test your sharp eyes? Optical illusions offer the best way to do it while also boosting your cognitive development. They are also a good way to increase your visual perception, enhance your problem-solving skills and promote creative thinking. So to improve focus and unwind after a long day, try the optical illusion below. Animals are hidden in the illustration's blue and white silhouettes and you need to name as many of them as you can(X/@Rainmaker1973)

Much like other brain teasers, this one will test your ability to spot shapes and patterns and figure out how keenly you notice little details. To challenge your visual perception, carefully scan this image to locate the hidden characters.

A classic brain teaser

This brain teaser, shared on X by @Rainmaker1973, will test how sharp your eyes are. So, are you ready? Let's see if you can spot the hidden animals in this white and blue illustration.

The objective of the puzzle is very easy. Animals are hidden in the illustration's blue and white silhouettes and you need to name as many of them as you can before the clock runs out.

While it may appear to be an easy task, you will have to pay attention to the small details to locate each and every one of the hidden animals in this illustration.

"A classic brain teaser. How many animals do you see?" asks the puzzle.

Take a look at the pic below:

The brain teaser has left many users dumbfounded who were stuck after locating the first few animals. While some saw as many as nine animals in the shadows, others were able to locate only four.

"I see 8! Does everyone see the butterfly??" asked one confused user.

"I'm getting 9.. there's butterfly and a small fish and a small bird which I think some people might miss. this is soo cool..haha.. I'm sure I Missed something here too," said another.

"38 but if you count what's upside down, then they are more than 50," wrote a third user.