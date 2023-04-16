Bride and groom dancing to Rangi Saari goes viral. Watch

Wedding dances are always fun to watch. Many people practice and come to perform on the stage, while some may take over with their impromptu performances. Sometimes, even bride and groom also take over the stage and may give an amazing performance. Now, another video of a bride and groom dancing to Rangi Saari by Kanishk Seth and Kavita Seth has gone viral on social media.

Bride and groom dance to Rangi Saari.(Instagram/@weddingz.in)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video shows the couple taking over the stage and energetically grooving to the song Rangi Saari. As they dance, several people around them watch them in awe and cheer for them. This video was shared on Instagram page @weddingz.in.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on March 27. Since being posted on Instagram, it has been viewed over nine lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The clip has over 61,000 likes and several comments. Many people loved their performance.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "I want this in my life." Another added, "Beautiful." A third added, "This is so adorable! Love the dance, love their energy. Would 100% do it when I am about to get married. Super cute."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON