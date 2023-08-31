Bride and her friends steal the show with their dance to London Thumakda

A bride and her friends' amazing dance to London Thumakda has taken over social media by storm. Many people have expressed how they loved their performance.

Snapshot of the bride and her friends dancing to London Thumakda. (Instagram/@anuradhajha_)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The clip was shared on Instagram by the handle @anuradhajha_. It opens to show the bride and her friends in a practice session. The reel then transitions to the wedding day, where the bride runs to her girl gang to perform to the song London Thumakda. In the caption of the post @anuradhajha_ wrote, “Pov: I have the BEST people in my life.” (Also Read: Woman's fiery dance to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa will make your jaw drop)

Watch the dance video of the bride and her friends here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared on June 21. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 91,000 times. Many have also left comments on the video and shared how they loved the performance.

Here’s what people are saying about this dance video:

An individual wrote, "Never seen such a graceful dance by a bride wearing such a heavy lehenga." A second commented, "Such a beautiful choreography."

"Outstanding performance," posted a third. A fourth said, "Best transition." A fifth shared, "Such amazing transition!"

About the song London Thumakda

This song is from the 2014 film Queen. It is picturised on Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. London Thumakda has been sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, and Neha Kakkar. Anvita Dutt wrote the song while Amit Trivedi composed it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}