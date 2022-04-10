Bride dances to Irrfan Khan's Oh Ho Ho Ho from Hindi Medium on her wedding day. Watch

They say the happiest people are the most beautiful and it is quite evident in this video that has gone all kinds of viral. This video that has recently been shared on Instagram shows a very happy bride at her own wedding. Her mood and energy are so electric that many netizens are having fun watching and living vicariously through her.

The video opens to show the bride in a beautiful red lehenga after her wedding ceremony. Her groom can also be seen standing right next to her as she shakes a leg to the song Oh Ho Ho Ho from the movie Hindi Medium. The remix version of the song was sung by Sukhbir Randhawa and Ikka Singh for this movie and was picturised on actors Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar.

The video has been reposted on Instagram by the page named The Wedding Ministry. In the caption of this video they have written, “Double-tap and tag that bride. We all know that bride who will be the happiest at her wedding.” It is complete with quite a few hashtags like #instagramreels, #instareels, #instagood, #bride, #bridetobe, #bridalreels, #bridereels, #bridaldance, #dance, #indianwedding, #indianbrides and #weddingreels.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 30 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this bride's happy dance. It has also received more than 3.1 million views on it so far.

On the video that was posted by the bride, an Instagram user wrote, “On loop. Hands down this is the best reel I've seen in a while.” “So awesome to see this, stay blessed,” reads another comment. Singer Sukhbir Randhawa, who also happens to have sung this song, took to the comments section to write, “This is awesome!” and “Thank you.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video? Would you like to join in?

