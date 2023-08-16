Bride dances to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka with her girl gang. Watch

The song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is viral over social media. Among the many choreographies shared to it, a bride and her friends incredible dance performance to the peppy beats of this song has won the hearts of many. (Also Read: Dancing dadi grooves to Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s What Jhumka. Watch)

Snapshot of the bride dancing with her friends to What Jhumka.(Instagram/@One Kahani)

The video was shared on Instagram by page One Kahani. The clip opens to show the bride's friends and close family on the stage. As they are dancing, the bride enters and matches her steps with everyone else. As they groove, many people can also be heard cheering them on.

Watch the video of the bride and her friends dancing to the What Jhumka here:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cvyxwi4r2ue/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

This post was shared five days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 4,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many were in awe of the bride.

Here's what people are saying about the bride dancing to the song What Jhumka:

An individual wrote, "Oh my God! Looking fire!" A second commented, "This is so so good! I love how her friends are happy, and how brightly she’s smiling. She and everyone else seems so happy. Even her dance is so adorable, love it." A third posted, "These videos have been so fun to watch! Saving inspirations for my best friend's wedding. @onekahani you guys are amazing." A fourth expressed their reaction by using heart-eye emoji in the comments section of the post.

What are your thoughts on this dance video?