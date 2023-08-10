Bride demands refund after groom’s affair with wedding photographer

A story about a bride demanding a refund from her wedding photographer has left people shocked. Why? Turns out, the woman wanted her money back after she discovered that her husband had an affair with one of the photographers on the day of their wedding.

The photographer asked help from the Redditors on how to handle the situation (representational image). (Unsplash/@katieasalerno)

A post about the incident was shared on a Subreddit called Wedding Photography. It was posted by the photographer whose second shooter ended up sleeping with the groom. “Bride wants a refund after the groom had an affair... with my second shooter,” he added as the headline of the post. In the next few lines, he explained the situation in detail.

The photographer, who goes by Wedding_dude on Reddit, wrote how he hired a woman to help him take pictures at the wedding. He mentioned that everything went well. He handed over the photographs and even got paid for them. Things, however, took a very crazy turn when he received an email from the bride who demanded a refund.

“Then this morning I got an email from the bride. She was wanting a refund because the lady I had hired as second shooter for the day ended up sleeping with her husband at some point after the wedding, and she also included photos from his phone to prove it,” he explained further.

The photographer added that he “feels bad” for the bride but isn't sure what he should do. He concluded his post by asking for help.

Read the entire Reddit post here:

The post was shared about five days ago. Since being online, it has received close to 1,000 upvotes. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments.

How did Reddit users react to this turn of events?

“Tell them you are sorry to hear that but there isn’t a way for you to refund for a service that has been completed per your contract. The second shooter is a contractor who I will not work with again but she is not directly involved with my business. I can not refund you because something unfortunate happened that I had no control over,” suggested a Reddit user. “Also you're not responsible for her/ex husband’s behaviour, it's his doing,” added another. “I'd ask your second shooter for her side of the story. And make sure to update us,” joined a third. To which the original poster replied, “I asked the second shooter about it. She initially denied it, then after I brought up the pictures she said he claimed they were in an open relationship so she thought it was okay,”. A fourth wrote, “I wouldn’t usually say this but I kinda feel like you just… shouldn’t respond?”

