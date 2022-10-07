Bride enters mandap with grandfather while holding late father’s portrait

There are many special moments in a person's life, one of them being the day they get married. As a couple begins a new journey, it's important that they seek blessings from their family members. In a heartwarming gesture, a woman can be seen walking towards her mandap with a portrait of her late father in her hands. In the video, you can see the bride dressed in the traditional red coloured lehnga. As she is holding hands with her grandfather, she has a portrait of her late father in her other hand. This video was uploaded by Priyanka Bhati, on Instagram.

Take a look at the video of the bride walking down with the picture of her late father on her wedding day here:

Since Bhati shared this video on Instagram, it has been viewed 2.8 million times. The video also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. Many Instagram users thought that her story was heart-touching. One person in the Instagram comment section wrote, "It's painful. God bless her. Her father is seeing her from heaven and sending lots of blessings in her life. Don't cry; he is with you ever forever." Another person wrote, "This is the most beautiful thing I have seen today." Someone even added, "Really lovely video. A father is a father, and no one can ever take his place." "God bless you; your father is watching over you always," added a fourth person.

