Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Bride gets married in hospital so grandma battling cancer can be part of it. Watch
trending

Bride gets married in hospital so grandma battling cancer can be part of it. Watch

The video of the bride getting married in hospital so her grandma could be a part of it may leave you emotional.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 06:32 PM IST
The image shows the bride named Sean getting married in her grandma's hospital room.(Facebook/@methodisthealthcaresa )

A heartening video of how a grandmother got the chance to be a part of her granddaughter’s wedding before passing away from cancer has been shared on Facebook. There’s a possibility that the clip will leave you teary-eyed.

Methodist Healthcare System took to Facebook to share the story of how Avis Russell’s granddaughter Sean moved up her wedding from a pre-decided date to hold it in her grandma’s room – just so she could be involved in this very special moment.

The caption shared along with the video explains the story in detail. “Despite her brave fight against terminal #lungcancer, Avis Russell’s health began rapidly declining. Her granddaughter, Sean, was planning to marry her middle school sweetheart in a couple months, but knew her grandmother's condition was too severe. To Avis’ surprise, Sean and her fiancé decided to move up their wedding and have an intimate ceremony in her room at Methodist Hospital | Northeast, so she could see her granddaughter get married. Avis spent some of her final moments on this earth celebrating and loving on her granddaughter,” they wrote.

Take a look at the heartening video:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook

Related Stories

trending

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:37 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog bringing cow for sleepover and mom reacting to it is hilarious

Bride gets married in hospital so grandma battling cancer can be part of it

Giant ‘cat’ comes to life in huge billboard in Japan’s Tokyo, video goes viral

Watch: Shocking video shows oak tree almost crashing over five-month-old’s crib
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP