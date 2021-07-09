Bride gets married in hospital so grandma battling cancer can be part of it. Watch

A heartening video of how a grandmother got the chance to be a part of her granddaughter’s wedding before passing away from cancer has been shared on Facebook. There’s a possibility that the clip will leave you teary-eyed.

Methodist Healthcare System took to Facebook to share the story of how Avis Russell’s granddaughter Sean moved up her wedding from a pre-decided date to hold it in her grandma’s room – just so she could be involved in this very special moment.

The caption shared along with the video explains the story in detail. “Despite her brave fight against terminal #lungcancer, Avis Russell’s health began rapidly declining. Her granddaughter, Sean, was planning to marry her middle school sweetheart in a couple months, but knew her grandmother's condition was too severe. To Avis’ surprise, Sean and her fiancé decided to move up their wedding and have an intimate ceremony in her room at Methodist Hospital | Northeast, so she could see her granddaughter get married. Avis spent some of her final moments on this earth celebrating and loving on her granddaughter,” they wrote.

Take a look at the heartening video:

