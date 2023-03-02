Bride joins friends to dance to Taal Se Taal at her wedding. Video wows people

Weddings are fun, but we all can agree that they are incomplete without a dance number. A group dance performance for wedding events must be peppy and fun for people to remember. While some may practise for it, others may take over the stage randomly. People love these performances, and videos of them also often go viral. Recently, another such clip that has taken over social media by storm is of a bride and her friends dancing to Taal Se Taal from the film Taal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared by Instagram user @morethanthumkas. "@kanupriyaahluwalia and her girl gang literally lit the stage on fire. We love this song and especially when you have such a graceful Bride to perform on it,” read the caption posted along with the video.

In the clip, you can see the bride's friends beginning the dance. Then the bride joins them, and as she enters, the guests start cheering.

Take a look at the clip below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 3500 times. The clip also has a few comments.

Take a look at the reactions below:

An individual posted, "So so so beautiful." Another person wrote, "This is fire." "Favourite song," added a third. Many others have reacted using fire and heart

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON