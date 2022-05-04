Bride makes entry on her wedding with her dog wearing matching colours. Watch

The day of your wedding is one of the happiest days of your life. It is a day when you want everyone who means something to you to be present. And for some people, their pets are also as important as their family and friends. It is delightful to see videos of pets attending the weddings of their humans. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a bride getting her dog ready for her wedding and it is really adorable to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted by the Instagram account makeupbypoojaofficial seven days ago and it has got 1.5 million views so far, making it go viral. “That’s how my mommy got me ready for her own wedding,” says the text on the video. The dog is seen wearing the same colour of coat as the bride’s lehenga. The bride is seen brushing her dog’s hair and then makes an entry with her dog on her wedding.

“Mommy getting me ready for her own wedding,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post has got more than 1.25 lakh likes and prompted several comments.

“In my whole life the best video I have ever seen,” commented an Instagram user. “I was waiting for such a reel. Bride entry with her pet and this is worth the wait,” posted another. “Best video my eyes could watch on social media,” said a third.

The bride in the video is identified as Deepanti and her dog is named Glado.

What do you think about this wholesome video of the bride and her dog?