Bride’s reaction to live painting of her wedding ceremony goes viral. Watch

A sweet video of a bride’s reaction to a live painting of her wedding ceremony has gone all kinds of viral online. The wonderful video which has received over 26 million views has left people happy. Shared on Instagram, the video is a delight to watch.

Emily Faith posted the video on Instagram. Her bio describes that she is a live wedding painter. “Such a sweet reaction,” she wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show the painter bringing in the painting in front of the bride. Instantly upon seeing it, she gets emotional and after some time, she says that the painting is beautiful.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been shared on July 3. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated several likes. It has also prompted people to post various love-filled comments. While some talked about the bride’s reaction, others’ were stunned by the artist’s talent.

“I want this soo bad,” posted an Instagram user. "My nephew and his bride did this last month. It was of their first dance. It was beautiful,” shared another. “I feel how the bride was actually embracing the painting,” commented a third. “How freaking cute! I wish I did this,” wrote a fourth.