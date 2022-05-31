Bride's sister dances to Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak in viral video. Watch

Weddings are fun days for everyone involved, quite obviously including the bride and groom. But it is certainly also a special day for the siblings of both the bride and groom. in this video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going steadily viral one can see how happily and wonderfully the bride's sister dances. There is a good chance that you might just want to join her in this dance.

She can be seen wearing a beautiful lehenga and shaking a leg to the super hit song Chaka Chak from the movie Atrangi Re. The movie was released in the year 2021 and featured actors Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead roles where the former dances to this song in the movie. It was sung by singer Shreya Ghoshal and has been in popularity ever since.

This Instagram Reels video was shared by the woman who can be seen dancing in the video, with a caption that explains, “Bride’s sister.” It was shared by an influencer named Sunakshi Grover who has over 1.5 lakh followers on her Instagram page and regularly shares photos and videos including this particular dance video that went viral.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on March 6 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring her dance skills and expressions on her sister's big day. It has also received more than 6.8 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “Ekdam chaka chak,” “Why so cute?” asks another comment. A third comment reads, “This performance really takes my heart.” “Perfect moves, I really like it,” compliments a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this viral dance video?