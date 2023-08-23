Bride's touching tribute to her parents on her wedding day leaves netizens in tears

A wholesome video of a bride has captured the hearts of many on social media. It shows the bride honouring her parents as she got married on the same day as her parents’ wedding anniversary.

Snapshot of the bride's parents dancing.(Instagram/@Majically)

The video opens to show the bride recounting her parents' love story. She shares that 40 years ago, when her parents were still teenagers, they decided to tie the knot without telling anyone. Their families only found out that they got married when they were featured in a local newspaper. (Also Read: Bride steals the show with her incredible dance. Watch)

“From then on, these two worked hard, fell deeper in love, and had momentary hiccups that led to lifelong forgiveness. They raised three children, who see their parents as the best role in the building foundation of life, love, and happiness,” says the bride in the clip.

Watch the video of this bride honouring her parents here:

This post was shared three days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than one lakh times. The share has also received more than 9,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here’s what people are saying about this viral video:

An individual wrote, “How beautiful! Congratulations to you all and God bless. Great to see some good news!” A second added, “Beautiful. Yes, I am crying!” A third commented, “Beautiful tribute to your parents.” “My extended family. Love this so much! Love you guys so much and was so lucky to be a part of it!” expressed a fourth. A fifth shared, “Aww now this was so sweet and special.”

