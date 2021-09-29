Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
British High Commissioner enjoys rasagulla in Kolkata, tweets about experience in Bengali
British High Commissioner enjoys rasagulla in Kolkata, tweets about experience in Bengali

British High Commissioner's post about rasgulla prompted people to post various comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 11:36 AM IST
British High Commissioner Alex Ellis enjoying rasgulla.(Twitter/@AlexWEllis)

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. Amid those are also the shares that showcase him enjoying famous foods in different cities of India. Just like this share where he posted about his experience of eating rasgulla while visiting Kolkata.

Ellis took to Twitter to share about his experience in Bengali. The post when loosely translated explained his happiness about visiting Kolkata. He also called the place the “sweetest city” of India. He also added that he enjoyed the taste of “Bengal's rasgulla.” His post is complete with a picture of him enjoying the sweet.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered nearly 2,000 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Sir try rashmalai also, you will love it,” wrote a Twitter user. To which, a reply was posted from the official Twitter account of British Deputy High Commission Kolkata. “He did try Roshmolai as well,” they tweeted.

“Welcome to City of Joy. Kolkata is known for its Hospitality too, Kolkatans are warm at heart. Sweet people make good sweets,” commented another. “I hope you like it and welcome to Kolkata,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

