Bros On Wheels rides together while they work for social causes

A Bengaluru-based biking community is following their passion and fulfilling their mission while they ride. To make the world a better place Bros On Wheels, with over 60 bikers and volunteers, are working towards social causes on their bikes.

The community of bikers was formed on June 21, 2018, on the day of World Motorcycle Day.

This biking community came up with an initiative to thank frontline workers, especially the police force who have been selflessly working during the COVID emergency.

The team distributed over 2,000 tender coconuts in just four hours on their wheels to the Bengaluru City Police. To pay tribute to the Police Force, the community planned for the #Nammasalute initiative on the occasion of their 3rd anniversary.

Bros On Wheels was founded by Sujith Kumar along with his brother Sunith Kumar and Roshan Ramesh. Sujith started to explore on a motorcycle across the country to fulfill his passion.

“My brother, Sunith, and friends accompanied while I rode across the country & overseas exploring places and expressing oneself on two wheels. This inspired me to start a community, Bros on Wheels. We all came together to form the community and like-minded folks joined the club. Our main focus was to explore the regions on the motorcycles and we added social initiatives that created impact and uplift social causes,” Sujith said while speaking to Life Beyond Numbers.

“The name, Bro On Wheels came up as the brothers and friends explored together on the motorbikes. Our main focus was to explore different terrains and unwind with nature on our motorcycles and such rides helped us add social initiatives that created an impact and upliftment in the society we live in” Sujith said.

Namma Salute initiative to serve the police force

“Our biking community believes that the frontline workers have done an excellent job during the pandemic situation and we are first to come up with such an initiative.”

Sujith further added, “Why Tender Coconut? As we all know that it has several health benefits and that we decided to distribute something that has refreshment while they work all day long.”

The team along with 40 volunteers distributed about 2000 tender coconut and several people joined in the grand salute online.

This is one of the largest salute chains conducted for the Covid frontline workers across 33 stations in Bengaluru and online.

Our motto is “Be Good, Do Good.”

The community has also conducted many other initiatives such as NoShaveNovember, Happyness Carnival, TechtoTeach, and others. Their tagline is ‘Ride. Play. Celebrate.’

In 2019, the team organized an initiative to aid a Cancer Palliative Care Foundation – Karunashraya and received funding of over three lakhs.

In collaboration with Budli and Samiksha Foundation, Bros On Wheels raised funds to purchase smartphones/tablets, broadband for 51 cancer children to support their online classes.

“We believe that bikers have the super-power to help society and aid those who are in need. It is not an easy job to ride a motorcycle for days long. But, the motivation is to make sure we could help the society with our passion.”

“Our initiative helps us improve mental and physical health. We believe in creating awareness and solve problems in society,” Sujith said.

