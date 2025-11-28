‘Brrrr, Bangalore is freezing’: People experience winter chills as mercury dips in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is embracing winter, and with it humorous tweets that may leave you laughing out loud. While some are comparing the chill to the harsh cold waves of North India, others are sharing memes to express their feelings about the dip in the mercury. The snippet shows winter in Bengaluru. (X/@RustyRishii)

Reacting to the cold, comedian and entrepreneur Tanmay Bhat wrote, “Also brrrr Bangalore is freezing.”

An individual posted, “Bhai, if Bangalore is freezing, Kasol is absolute zero.” Another added, “Bengaluru is legit giving North Indian winter vibes.”

Here’s how others reacted:

Flight delay in Bengaluru:

On November 27, several flights were delayed due to dense fog in Bengaluru. In a tweet, ANI reported, “Around 41 flights at Kempegowda International Airport have been delayed since 5.30 am due to dense fog: Spokesperson, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru.”

Bengaluru weather:

Several parts of Bengaluru also had light rainfall on Thursday morning. However, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue any severe weather warnings.

Met Centre Bengaluru predicted “Generally cloudy sky. Most likely during early morning hours” on November 28 in some parts of the city.

According to an IMD forecast, skies in Bengaluru are expected to remain partly cloudy this week, with a chance of light rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at 19 degrees Celsius.

Bengaluru AQI:

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app, the AQI today is 115. It has increased compared to the air quality of the past three days. On November 25, the AQI was 87; on November 26, it was 96; and on November 27, it reached 103.

The app lists “breathing discomfort to people with lung disorders, asthma, and heart diseases” as the health impact due to the current AQI. It is in the “moderate” category.