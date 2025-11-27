‘B****** nikal’: Bengaluru couple’s outburst at auto driver goes viral, fuels Kannada backlash

A video from Bengaluru has gone viral, showing a heated argument between a city auto driver and a couple described online as “non-native.” The clip, widely shared on X, shows the woman speaking aggressively to the driver. The reason behind the argument is still unclear from the footage.(X/@VKkarthik169)

At one point, she says in Hindi, “Aukat ahi he tumhari (You have no status to talk to me),” and uses abusive words, including an expletive and remarks aimed at Kannada.

The reason behind the argument is still unclear from the footage.

HT.com has not independently verified the video, its context, or the events leading up to it.

Follow-up video shows apology

Soon after the first video spread online, a second clip surfaced. In this one, a Kannada activist confronts the couple and asks them to apologise, both to the auto driver and to Kannada speakers.

The couple appears on camera and says they regret what happened. They add that they will try to learn Kannada “as long as we are here.”

How did Kannadigas react to the video?

The two videos have sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Many users criticised the woman’s remarks, while others questioned the way the apology was made.

One user wrote, “They have already apologised thanks to @rajanna_rupesh and team. But this is becoming a never-ending saga. Apology has become a means to humiliate Kannada and Kannadigas.”

Another comment read, “Kannadigas are in real fatigue of facing such atrocities in our own land. Article 19(e)(g) needs to be repealed from Karnataka. Any development that doesn’t benefit Karnataka and Kannada is of no use in our land.”

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

