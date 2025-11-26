Bengaluru student killed by boyfriend over friendship with another man; accused shaves head to evade arrest

A 21-year-old college student was found dead in her rented home in Thammenahalli, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Police have arrested her boyfriend, who they say strangled her during a heated argument. The incident occurred on November 23. (Representational image)(PTI)

The incident occurred on November 23. The victim, identified as Devisri, had moved to Bengaluru after finishing her pre-university studies. She was staying with a friend while pursuing further education. The accused, Premavardhan (31) from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh, often visited her at the house, as per a report by The Indian Express (IE).

Also read| Cabinet approves ₹7,280 crore scheme to promote manufacturing of rare earth magnets

Reportedly, tensions had been growing between the couple in recent weeks. Premavardhan had reportedly become uneasy about Devisri’s friendship with another man and had objected to her speaking to him.

Police believe that when he visited her on November 23, the conversation turned into a serious dispute. In a burst of anger, he allegedly strangled her, locked the house from the outside, and ran away.

Also read| Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Karnataka CM tussle intensifies after 'secret deal' reveal

The incident remained unnoticed for several hours. Devisri last spoke to her father on 22 November and sounded normal. When her parents were unable to contact her the following day, they asked her friend to check on her. On entering the house, the friend found Devisri unresponsive and alerted the police.

A special team later tracked down Premavardhan in Tirupati, where he had got his head tonsured after the incident. He was arrested by the Madanayakanahalli police and brought back to Bengaluru for further inquiry.