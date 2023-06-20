BTS ‘dances’ to Radha Kaise Na Jale, netizens can’t handle it

There are several dance videos on social media. People not only share their own dance clips but also make several edited videos of them. Now, a recent fan edit of BTS’s choreography has gone viral on the internet. It shows the South Korean boy band ‘dancing’ to the song Radha Kaise Na Jale.

Popular English-language songs by BTS include "Dynamite" and "Butter"(YONHAPNEWS AGENCY/picture alliance)

The clip was shared on Instagram by jjkxy.01. The video begins to show BTS in a dance practice session. As they are dancing, the song Radha Kaise Na Jale is edited over it. The beats of the song fits perfectly with the choreography.

Watch the video of BTS ‘dancing’ to Radha Kaise Na Jale here:

This post was shared on June 4. Since being shared, it has been liked over two lakh times. Many have also shared comments on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, “This fits so perfectly.” A second added, “Love this.” “This is why BTS is perfect,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Need more of this.”

