People react with hilarious memes after 30% Tax on crypto assets announced

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the budget today, declared a 30 percent tax on any income from the transfer of virtual digital assets. This is a huge announcement for all the crypto investors and taxpayers, so it didn’t take much time for people to take to Twitter to showcase their reactions to it. Among them, there were many who shared their reactions with memes. Some also did so while using the words 30% Tax – so much so that “30% Tax” is now trending on Twitter.

We have collected some of the rib-tickling memes that people shared after the announcement.

Here is a Twitter user who shared a picture of Anushka Sharma from the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga to put forth their point:

This person did the same while using a scene from the hit South Korean drama series Squid Game:

Then there is this individual who shared how they feel about the announcement:

Here are some more memes that may make you laugh out loud:

“Any income from virtual digital assets is taxable at 30 per cent,” the finance minister said during the Union Budget today. “There will be no deduction with exception of the cost of acquisition. The TDS is applicable beyond a specified monetary threshold, and the gift of virtual currencies is taxable in the hands of the recipient,” she added.

What are your thoughts on the hilarious memes people posted while reacting to 30% Tax on crypto assets?

