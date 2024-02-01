 X reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman’s short Budget 2024 speech | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / X reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman’s short Budget 2024 speech

X reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman’s short Budget 2024 speech

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 01, 2024 12:38 PM IST

“Short and sweet interim Budget,” wrote an X user while reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2024 speech.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2024 less than an hour ago. In her speech, she spoke about initiatives by the government, empowerment of women and youth, and tourism, among other things. After the conclusion of her speech, many took to X to share their reactions to the union budget. A few of them specifically posted about the ‘short speech’ by the finance minister.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024. (File Photo)

Here are some tweets where people reacted to the time taken by Nirmala Sitharaman to give her speech:

Why an Interim Budget was is presented in 2024?

As 2024 is an election year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented an interim budget outlining the estimated costs and expenses of the government. A full-fledged Budget for the financial year 2024-25 will be presented after the formation of the new government following the general elections.

How to read the Budget 2024 document?

One can access a ‘paperless form’ of the interim Budget 2024 through the Union Budget Mobile App. This app is supported by various mobile platforms and is available in two languages - English and Hindi.

