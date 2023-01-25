Buffalo drags a huge crocodile trying to hunt it out of water. Watch intriguing video

The videos showing encounters between wild animals are incredible to watch. One such video was shared on YouTube that shows a confrontation between a buffalo and a crocodile. The video shows how the buffalo ends up dragging the crocodile to the shore that was trying to hunt it.

The video is posted on the official YouTube channel called Latest Sightings along with a detailed description. It explains that the video was captured in the Sabi Sabi Reserve that is located in the Greater Kruger area of South Africa. It also explains that an individual named Dr Marc DeBerardini captured the incredible scene.

"As the buffaloes began drinking, the eruption took place at the front of the herd. A crocodile was latched onto the snout of an adult female that was drinking. I sat there in disbelief and amazement. The buffalo let out a deep bellow that echoed through the surrounding bush. The rest of the herd watched in shock. The battle continued with the buffalo trying to free itself and the crocodile holding on with all its bodily fibres. In the end, the buffalo broke loose, and the crocodile retreated back to the safety of the water. Buffalo - 1, crocodile - 0,” reads a quote from DeBerardini as documented in the caption.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 7.6 million views and gone viral. Additionally, the share has also received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how YouTube users reacted:

“The fact that the croc still clinged on to the buffalo in spite of such a poor grip demonstrates its enormous bite strength,” wrote a YouTube user. “I can only imagine all the stuff that doesn't get recorded out there!!! Nature must be one hell of show!!” shared another. “Just look at how strong the Buffalo is,” commented a third. “Wow. That was incredible,” posted a fourth.