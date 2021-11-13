Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Busker stops performance to help man searching for food in trash, then this happens. Watch

The wonderful video may leave you with a warm feeling in your heart.
The image shows the street musician performing.(Instagram/@livharlandmusic)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 01:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The stories of kindness by random strangers often leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. That is what this video may make you feel. Shared on Instagram, it shows the kindness of a street musician. However, what happens after that is truly heartwarming to watch.

The video was shared by musician Liv Harland. “Karma is a great thing! Always be kind and kindness comes back,” she wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show her performing. Within moments, she notices a man searching for food in a dustbin. Instantly, she offers some money to the man and asks him to get fresh food. Once done, she returns to her place to continue her performance. That is when an onlooker steps in and gives double the amount to her that she gave away previously.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 14,000 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This fills my heart,” wrote an Instagram user. “Absolutely amazing,” posted another. “Love this,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Topics
instagram
