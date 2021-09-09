Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bystanders risk their own lives to rescue elderly couple from burning car. Watch

The video of the bystanders rescuing couple from a burning car has prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:48 AM IST
The image shows one of the bystanders rescuing a couple from a burning car.(Instagram/@lakesidefiredist)

A video showcasing bystanders risking their own lives to save two elderly couples from inside a burning car has gone viral. The video has also prompted people to appreciate the courage and quick thinking of the Good Samaritans.

Lakeside Fire Protection District took to Instagram to share the video along with a descriptive caption. “This evening Lakeside units responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the westbound lanes of I8 just east of Lake Jennings. A bystander was able to capture the moment 2 other bystanders rescued the 2 elderly occupants from the burning vehicle. The 2 occupants and a bystander were transported with burn injuries. The fire extended into the vegetation but was quickly contained,” they shared. They also added that the video was captured by an individual named Marie Macrorie. Not just the video, the organisation also shared a few images of the incident.

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered various comments.

“This is great. Those people are what we all strive to be,” wrote an Instagram user. “Heroes are born every day!” expressed another. “Everyday heroes can make the difference in this world,” commented a third.

The couple was later taken to hospital and they are expected to make a full recovery, reports Fox News.

Talking about his experience, one of the bystanders who saved the couple, Henry Hemphill, told Fox News, “I saw how big the flames were and I realized a few more seconds maybe we may have been too late.”

What are your thoughts on the post?

