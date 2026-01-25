CA says Bengaluru isn’t just Marathahalli, HSR, Bellandur: ‘That’s where laptops live’

In her post, Mantri wrote, “Bengaluru isn’t just Marathahalli, HSR, Bellandur or Whitefield. That’s where laptops live. The city lives in Jayanagar, JP Nagar, Malleshwaram, Chickpet where idli-dosa aromas rise, and filter coffee brews around wide old trees.”

Taking to X, Nilisha Mantri highlighted the contrast between Bengaluru’s fast paced technology corridors and its older, quieter neighbourhoods, which many believe form the city’s cultural heart.

A Rajasthan based chartered accountant living in Bengaluru has sparked an online discussion after sharing a reflective post on what truly defines the city.

Mixed reactions from users The post quickly drew reactions from users who shared differing perspectives on the city. While several echoed Mantri’s sentiment, others argued that Bengaluru’s global identity is closely tied to its technology driven growth.

One user responded, “So what!? Without the tech hubs, the old Bangalore hubs would’ve been a tier 2 town.” Another user offered a more balanced view, commenting, “I agree with you. The west part of the city is very nice. Most of the chaos is in the eastern part of the city.” One user simply added, “Can’t agree more.”

Others expressed affection for the city’s older regions. One comment read, “South Bangalore is love.” Another user wrote, “Beautifully said. Bengaluru’s soul is brewed in its old neighborhoods, not just tech hubs. It’s where culture, coffee, and community thrive.” Adding a note of appreciation, one more user commented, “Blessed to be staying in Bengaluru.”

