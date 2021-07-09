Can you count the tigers in these photos tweeted by IAS officer?

An IAS officer has shared gorgeous pictures of tigers that he took during a visit to Bandhavgarh tiger reserve. His share, posted on Twitter, has been grabbing the attention of nature and wildlife lovers. What makes the post more interesting is his question asking tweeple to count the number of tigers in the photos. Can you tell how many are there?

IAS officer Sher Singh Meena shared the tweet on his handle. “Pics taken during my visit to Bandhavgarh #tiger reserve,” he mentioned in his post. “Nature lover friends, how many tigers are there in pic?” he goes on to ask in the tweet. In the comments, he shared that the photos were clicked back in June.

The share comprises two pictures. How many tigers can you see in the pictures?

Take a look at the tweet below:

Shared on July 8, the tweet has collected several reactions from tweeple along with over 600 likes.

“Good one,” commented IFS officer Parveen Kaswan who himself is known to share interesting posts on wildlife. “So lucky you are! Usually in rainy season it’s very difficult to see! Awesome,” reacted a Twitter user.

A few others guessed that there were two tigers in the pictures. Meena shared another picture to share that there were in fact three tigers.

What do you think about these pictures?