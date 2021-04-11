Home / Trending / Can you guess the underlying message in Pune Police’s puzzle post?
trending

Can you guess the underlying message in Pune Police’s puzzle post?

“Solve the puzzle,” Pune Police tweeted.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Pune Police shared the puzzle post on Twitter.(Pune Police/@PuneCityPolice)

If you’re someone who follows Pune Police on Twitter, there is a chance that you know about the creative advisory posts that they often share. Case in point, the latest share by the department which has now captured people’s attention.

“Solve the puzzle,” the department shared along with a small puzzle. Take a look at the post, can you solve the puzzle and guess its underlying meaning?

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered tons of comments from people. Some were able to guess it correctly. However, a few also posted incorrect answers. While replying to one such tweet, this is what Pune Police replied:

A few took hilarious routes while sharing the answer. Just like this individual who shared a meme from the film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. Pune Police replied to the individual with a GIF. Take a look at their conversation:

“I love the way you engage people and send the message. Love, respect and prayers for our frontline covid warriors,” praised a Twitter user. To which, the department shared:

Take a look at what others tweeted:

What do you think of Pune Police’s puzzle post?

IND USA
