Can you solve this maths brain-teaser using BODMAS?

We all have used BODMAS to find answers to x= this and y= that, and the satisfaction upon finding the correct answers is unmatched. Isn't it? Now, a seemingly simple maths brain-teaser is doing the rounds on social media, leaving netizens scratching their heads. Can you solve the brain-teaser using BODMAS?

The maths brain-teaser was created by an illustrator named Gergely Dudás, who also goes by Dudolf. The artist's social media pages are full of intriguing puzzles. "Can you solve this?" reads the caption of the post shared on Facebook. The post shows coffee mugs, tea cups, and juice glasses, with each container having a value. The users first have to find out the value of each container, and then they can solve the last equation.

Take a look at the Facebook post below:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has received more than 80 likes and 63 comments. The post has also been shared over 20 times on Facebook. Many also wrote the correct answer in the comments section.

"The solution doesn't give you the values of the containers because the interesting part is figuring out what each container is equal to. Diabolical fun, Gergely! The answer is 42," commented a Facebook user. "I'm going with the answer...Espresso shot!" joked another. "42, what else?" posted a third. ""3 x 3 x 3 = 27; 3 + 2 x 2 x 2 = 3 + (2 x 2 x 2) = 3 + 8 = 11; 2 x 3 x 6 = 36; (3 x 3 - 2 ) x 6 = (9 - 2) x 6 = 7 x 6 = 42," explained a fourth.

Did you manage to solve the brain teaser? Were you able to solve it independently without looking at the answer? If you are still scratching your head, allow us to help. The value of the coffee mug is 3, the tea cup is 2, and the juice glass is 6. Thus, by using BODMAS, the correct answer is 42.

