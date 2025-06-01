Canadian man hands 30 crore lottery prize to girlfriend, she runs away with lover: ‘Systematic karma’

A Winnipeg man has taken his ex-girlfriend to court, accusing her of disappearing with his CA$5 million (approximately ₹30 crore) lottery prize after collecting it on his behalf, reported CTV News. She completely cut him off and blocked him on all social media platforms. (Pexel)

Lawrence Campbell, who filed the lawsuit in Manitoba’s Court of King’s Bench, claims he bought the winning ticket in 2024. However, because he didn’t have valid identification, he says lottery officials advised him to have someone else claim the prize. He turned to his then-girlfriend, Krystal Ann McKay, whom he says he trusted completely.

At the time, the couple had been living together and were in what Campbell describes as a “loyal, committed and promising romantic partnership” for over a year and a half. As he also didn’t have a bank account, he agreed to let McKay deposit the prize money into her account.

Initially, everything appeared to go smoothly. The couple filmed a video confirming the win at a Shoppers Drug Mart and even posed with an oversized cheque in publicity photos. Though McKay appeared noticeably uncomfortable in the pictures, the lottery win was publicly presented as a birthday gift from Campbell to her.

“She had been asking me for three weeks to get a ticket, but I never went and got one,” Campbell told the outlet. “Then we drove by one, and I was like ‘OK, I might as well go get you one right now.’”

She fled

But just days later, things took a sharp turn. Campbell says McKay vanished without warning. She didn’t return to their shared hotel room and cut off all contact with him. When he eventually located her, he says she was “in bed with another guy,” according to court filings.

“She ghosted him, refused to take his calls or answer his messages, she blocked him on her social media accounts; and even took out a protection order,” Campbell’s lawyer told CTV News.

McKay has denied all allegations, her lawyer confirmed.

The lawsuit also names Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries. Campbell accuses the agencies of giving him poor advice and failing to caution him about the dangers of letting someone else claim lottery winnings in his name.

“This case is about systematic Karma versus the system itself,” Campbell’s lawyer said. “A situation created, or at least enabled, by the state-owned lottery corporations administering claims in Manitoba.”