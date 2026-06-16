Candidate who gave UPSC 5 times asks 'young intelligent minds' to choose other careers

An anonymous civil services aspirant has sparked an intense online debate with a Reddit post saying young Indians should not attempt the UPSC exam. Reflecting on a gruelling journey of five attempts, the veteran bluntly concluded that the exam has become undoable. The author revealed that analysing the latest Preliminary test felt like a demoralising "slap in the face," rendering years of strategic study obsolete because questions “appeared from nowhere”. Many on social media shared that they could relate to the post. (Representative image). (Pexels)

“I have given 5 UPSC attempts and this is my heart felt advice for all young most intelligent minds of India to stop sitting for this exam. I have written two mains and 1 interview. This is my conclusion for you all,” an individual wrote on Reddit.

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Explaining the remark, the person wrote, “This year as soon as I saw the prelims paper I felt like UPSC is slapping my face by saying that you are dumb for wasting time in this exam. Despite clearing prelims 3 times I just can’t advise you how to study for next years' prelims cuz it's undoable now… questions were asked from nowhere. Till this year I would've given you a clear strategy but after this I just can't.”

The person continued, “India's most intelligent minds waste their years in this with nothing at the end… We always think that we are more intelligent and we will make it but I have suffered failure at prelims, mains and interviews all… Sometimes there is no answer why I failed. This is the story of many around me.”

The candidate’s candid reflection highlighted the hidden mental and emotional toll of the civil services cycle. They pointed out that the unpredictable nature of the selection process often leaves even the most dedicated and brilliant students stranded without any clear explanation for their rejection.

“If after reading this msg even a few students take my advice and maneuver their life in different directions, I would feel my mistake helped at least somebody.”