Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 08:07 PM IST
The image shows the black butterflies fluttering over the puddle.(Twitter/@parveenkaswan)

Several videos picturing the different beings in nature are always a treat to watch. This video by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan showcases one such phenomenon that is bound to leave you mesmerised. The clip shared on Twitter, shows a group of black butterflies mud puddling.

The clip starts with a shot of the butterflies fluttering over a small muddy puddle. “A behaviour where butterflies congregate around mud, dung, water etc to suck up the required fluids & salt. The music of forest is additional here,” informs the caption shared alongside the recording.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the clip has garnered over 29,700 views and tons of comments. The remarkable clip wowed many. While some enquired for some more information about the matter, others shared how wonderful it looked.

Kaswan shared an additional piece of information in another tweet under the post.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this share?

