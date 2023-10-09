Capybara sensation: How world's largest rodent is winning hearts on TikTok, inspiring many cute videos

It seems internet has moved on from cats and dogs to rodents when it comes to consuming cute animal behaviour. TikTok's latest sensation has come in the form of the Capybaras, world's largest rodent, native to South America. These semi-aquatic, herbivorous giants have captured the hearts of millions online, sparking a capybara craze that shows no signs of slowing down.

From TikTok to Tokyo: How Capybaras Conquered the Internet and Our Hearts .(FMくん マロンのぱぱ/Twitter.X)(Twitter. X)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capybaras, often described as giant guinea pigs, have gained immense popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Their lovable and relaxed appearance, along with their amusing behaviors, have made them an online sensation. But what exactly set these rodents to viral stardom?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Capybara gets pranked by naughty meerkat, video will make you laugh out loud. Watch

The capybara craze reached massive traction when a Russian artist's song, titled "Capybara," went viral on TikTok. The song featured the repetitive lyrics "Ca-py-bara capybara capybara capybara capybara capybara," reminiscent of the catchy "Baby Shark" tune. This infectious earworm became an anthem of sorts for capybara enthusiasts, contributing to the rodent's newfound fame.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Online trends often have short lifespans, but the capybara craze appears to be an exception. Despite the fast trend cycle on platforms like TikTok, the hype of Capybara's shows no signs of fading away.

Japan has had a soft spot for capybaras for years, thanks to the cartoon character Kapibarasan, introduced by toymaker Bandai in the early 2000s. This endearing character helped lay the foundation for the Capybara fandom in Japan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2010, Caplin Rous, a capybara, became a YouTube sensation, further boosting the rodent's online presence. Katsuhito Watanabe's videos of Capybaras enjoying yuzu baths gave further rise to Cappybara's stardom.

ALSO READ: IShowSpeed's mysterious TikTok ban leaves fans puzzled, what led to the streamer's sudden suspension?

Capybaras' chilled-out nature and their ability to promote tolerance have made them the subjects of countless memes. In Buenos Aires, they even became a symbol of anti-capitalism after consuming all the grass in a gated community built on their original wetland habitat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some believe that the capybara craze may represent more than just a passing trend. It could potentially inspire people to discover their attention spans, embrace composure, and foster kindness, all while appreciating the charm of these rodents.

Whether this fascination will lead to lasting change or simply serve as a pleasant distraction remains to be seen.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!