Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

An incident of a car sinking into a lake on live TV has created a chatter. A video of the incident has now surfaced online and it is being shared by many.

The incident took place when WCIS reporter Jakob Emerson was reporting about a proposed project in the area, reports Fox News. In the video, the truck slowly slides into water and then gets submerged. Fortunately, no one was inside the car when the incident took place.

Sangamon County Emergency Management Office Director Bill Lee said that the ramp on which the car was parked was coated in a slippery layer of algae, reports Fox News.

"Most of them have a very gradual decline, this one seems to drop off relatively quick," Lee told WCIS. "It's always best to park at the top of the ramp and go down and walk the ramp to identify if that thick algae is there and makes it real slick.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 1,700 likes and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Wonder how they're going to explain that to the insurance company. But I'm an excellent driver,” joked a Twitter user. “Happens every year in the tiny lake town I lived in. Bring on the scuba tow truck,” expressed another. “Man, that was a really nice truck,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the incident?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON