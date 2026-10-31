Carter Robert Porter believed to be behind Walt Z Apple Pay prank; Red Baron backs staff member as GoFundMe launched

Carter Robert Porter is allegedly the streamer behind the prank on Walt Z, the Red Baron employee, which sparked massive backlash online. Several social media profiles, including citizen journalist Sarah Fields, who captured attention with her reporting on the Karmelo Anthony case, claimed that Porter was the streamer. A report by International Business Times UK also identified Porter as the alleged prankster. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Walt Z was publicly identified as the victim of a prank that sparked backlash online. (X/@CollinRugg)

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As per Fields, the Instagram account associated with the prank was @ thea.ctiveworld, or ThreeOfAKind.

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The account is now believed to have been deleted amid the backlash online. Given that the account is now inaccessible, there's not much information on the social media page or the man allegedly behind it.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Red Baron Pizza lauded its employee and a GoFundMe has been started for Walt Z as well. Here's all that happened. What was the prank on Walt Z? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Red Baron Pizza lauded its employee and a GoFundMe has been started for Walt Z as well. Here's all that happened. What was the prank on Walt Z? {{/usCountry}}

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The victim of the prank has been identified publicly as only Walt Z. He is reportedly from Michigan and father to four kids. He was stocking shelves in a grocery store when the streamer decided to prank him.

The man, wearing a Red Baron pizza shirt, was seen packing a freezer, when he was asked for the time. As he took out his phone to check it, one of the people who approached him appeared to skim money off him.

The person held their phone near Walt's and triggered a fake Apple Pay chime, pretending a transaction had taken place. “I just took $10,” the person said in the video, and added, “I just took your money.”

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Walt's reply to the prank touched social media and sparked backlash against the streamers. “My life is hard enough as it is, okay? I don’t need this crap,” he said as the pranksters tried to pacify him. However, Walt continued, “I got kids at home that went to bed without me right now! I was supposed to be off an hour ago! I gotta wake up at 5 in the morning and do 10 more stores!”. An outraged Walt continued, “No, you don’t! You’re probably making money off of this! I can’t even pay my goddamn mortgage! And I got four kids at home! So not funny!”.

Red Baron backs Walt; GoFundMe launched

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Red Baron Pizza strongly backed Walt, and are on track to name him employee of the month. In a post, they shared that nominations for the month are closed, adding “You know why.” The man's employees further wrote “He’s still here. He’s got a fan club. Including us.”

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Meanwhile, a verified GoFundMe was started for Walt and raised over $250,000. “This fundraiser is about standing up for a working person who is busting their butt and should not have to fear losing stability because someone wanted content and clicks,” the creator of the fundraiser wrote.