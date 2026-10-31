Bryce Hall jumped outside N3on's Halloween party; shows bloodied face and shares message after beating
Videos showed Bryce Hall being pinned to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked outside streamer N3ON’s Halloween party.
Influencer Bryce Hall said he was attacked by multiple people after leaving streamer N3ON’s Halloween party on Thursday. Hall then shared a bloodied selfie video on Instagram after footage of the altercation surfaced online.
Videos obtained by Page Six and widely circulated on social media appeared to show Hall pinned to the ground on a sidewalk while several men surrounded him. The footage showed multiple individuals throwing punches and kicks. Some bystanders around him then intervened and broke up the fight.
Hall later uploaded an Instagram Reel showing cuts and blood on his face.
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“I got jumped by six dudes."
The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, October 29, after Hall attended the Halloween party dressed as a prisoner.
The videos circulating online show a chaotic scene outside the event hosted by popular livestreamer N3ON. The circumstances leading to the fight remain unclear. Neither Hall nor N3ON publicly identified those involved or explained what triggered the altercation.
Hall later uploaded an Instagram Reel showing cuts and blood on his face. “I got jumped by six dudes. Do I look cute?” he said in the video. The video was captioned, “Happy Halloween.”
Hall has not publicly disclosed whether he sought medical treatment. He also has not provided additional details beyond claiming that six men attacked him.
N3ON had also not publicly commented on the incident at the time of writing.
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Hall's legal tiff with ex-girlfriend
The assault comes weeks after Hall became embroiled in a separate legal matter involving his former girlfriend, Mika Lafuente.
According to Page Six, Lafuente filed a criminal complaint in August alleging Hall forcibly carried her outside and threw her to the ground during an incident the previous month. Hall was later ordered to have no contact with her until January 12, 2027, while the case proceeds.
Page Six also reported that an arrest warrant was issued for Hall on September 10. He was released two days later without bail.
Hall’s representative has denied the allegations.
“These allegations are false, and we look forward to the facts coming out in court. We will be taking legal action against those responsible for spreading false and defamatory claims,” the representative said in a statement reported by Page Six.
According to the publication, Hall faces a first-offense domestic violence charge and one felony count of coercion involving physical force or threats.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More