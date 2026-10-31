Bryce Hall jumped outside N3on's Halloween party; shows bloodied face and shares message after beating

Influencer Bryce Hall said he was attacked by multiple people after leaving streamer N3ON’s Halloween party on Thursday. Hall then shared a bloodied selfie video on Instagram after footage of the altercation surfaced online. Bryce Hall (X/ Bryce Hall) Videos obtained by Page Six and widely circulated on social media appeared to show Hall pinned to the ground on a sidewalk while several men surrounded him. The footage showed multiple individuals throwing punches and kicks. Some bystanders around him then intervened and broke up the fight. Hall later uploaded an Instagram Reel showing cuts and blood on his face. Also read: Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza dies aged 46, family issues statement “I got jumped by six dudes." The incident reportedly took place on Thursday, October 29, after Hall attended the Halloween party dressed as a prisoner.

The videos circulating online show a chaotic scene outside the event hosted by popular livestreamer N3ON. The circumstances leading to the fight remain unclear. Neither Hall nor N3ON publicly identified those involved or explained what triggered the altercation. Hall later uploaded an Instagram Reel showing cuts and blood on his face. “I got jumped by six dudes. Do I look cute?” he said in the video. The video was captioned, “Happy Halloween.” Hall has not publicly disclosed whether he sought medical treatment. He also has not provided additional details beyond claiming that six men attacked him. N3ON had also not publicly commented on the incident at the time of writing.