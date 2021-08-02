Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

The life of a feline is not all about being cute and cuddly, they have to answer a lot of queries and Figgy the fluffy cat is here to answer all of them. Shared on the kitty’s Instagram, a cute dancing video performed by Figgy herself is bound to leave you giggling hard.

The video starts with Figgy dancing to a foot tapping tune and answering important questions like why do cats make biscuits. The video is indeed a laugh riot.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 10,000 likes and several reactions. The adorable clip left many gushing. While some couldn’t stop pointing out how sweet Figgy’s dancing was, others pointed out that the clip was all about actual ‘facts’ a feline has to answer.

“These are all 100% facts. Loved the dancing too,” wrote an Instagram user. “All valid points,” commented another. “Finally these humans can learn something,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?