Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed
trending

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

“These are all 100% facts. Loved the dancing too,” wrote an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The image shows Figgy the cat.(Instagram/@figgythefeline)

The life of a feline is not all about being cute and cuddly, they have to answer a lot of queries and Figgy the fluffy cat is here to answer all of them. Shared on the kitty’s Instagram, a cute dancing video performed by Figgy herself is bound to leave you giggling hard.

The video starts with Figgy dancing to a foot tapping tune and answering important questions like why do cats make biscuits. The video is indeed a laugh riot.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared the clip has garnered over 10,000 likes and several reactions. The adorable clip left many gushing. While some couldn’t stop pointing out how sweet Figgy’s dancing was, others pointed out that the clip was all about actual ‘facts’ a feline has to answer.

“These are all 100% facts. Loved the dancing too,” wrote an Instagram user. “All valid points,” commented another. “Finally these humans can learn something,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video instagram
TRENDING NEWS

Cat answers questions that it gets asked always. Laughs guaranteed

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP