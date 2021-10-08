Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cat climbs a wall with unbelievable swiftness, wows netizens. Watch

Seeing this cat climb a wall with unbelievable swiftness will make your day.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 07:58 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

Cats are agile, and how. There are many cat videos on social media which showcase how swifty they can move from one place to another. Recently, one such video highlighting the swift movement of a cat was shared on Reddit, leaving many awestruck.

"Enjoys sticking to walls," reads the caption of the post.

The video opens to show a cat climbing a wall very rapidly. After climbing more than half of the wall, it stops and stays put at one point on the wall.

Though it's a short video of 12 seconds, there are chances it will leave you mesmerized.

Take a look at the marvellous video:

The clip was shared about five hours ago. Since being shared, it has received over 14,000 upvotes and counting. It has also accumulated several comments. "Spidercat," wrote a Reddit user. "How did he do that," asked another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

