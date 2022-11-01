Cat enjoys a relaxing spa session, netizens are jealous. Watch viral video

Nothing is better than getting a spa treatment when you are feeling low. Not only does it detoxifies and rejuvenates you, but it also calms you down instantly and uplifts your soul from the dreary reality of life. Turns out, not just humans, but animals too need a good spa session. And a video posted online shows just the same. It features a cat named Chase getting spa treatment from her pet mom, who is his masseur of the day.

The video was shared on Instagram handle @dontstopmeowing. It is dedicated to cats and is run by their pet parents, Fifi Furrha and Kareem Khalil. "Chase enjoying a spaw day," read the caption written along with the video. As the video opens, the cat's pet mom tucks him in and gives him some massage using an automatic massager before using a face roller. The video then shows the pet mom putting a face mask on Chase's face and cucumber slices on his eyes. She then clips his nails and gives him some belly rubs to complete the spa session. The relaxing spa session has made people jealous of Chase.

Watch the viral video below:

The video was posted on Instagram a day ago. It has since received more than 1.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing.

"I can watch this all day," posted an individual. "He is one patient guy — also the expression on his face. He LOOOOOVES it!!" wrote another. "Dude I'm officially so jealous of Chase," commented a third. "This video is better than my whole life," shared a fourth.

