Cat entertains itself by sliding down a slope. Watch happy video

“This cat is living its best life,” reads the caption shared along with the video on Reddit.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The image shows the cat sliding down a slope.(Reddit/@jacobyh7)

Are you looking for a cat video that will leave you with a smile? Then this video of a feline keeping itself entertained may just be what you need. This is one of those uplifting videos that you may end up watching on loop. Shared on Reddit, the clip makes for a delightful watch.

“This cat is living its best life,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The video opens to show a black furred cat sitting on a slope. Within moments, the cat slides down. Then, almost instantly, it climbs up the slope again to continue its game.

Take a look at the super adorable video:

The video has been shared a day ago on August 30. Since being posted, the clip has gathered nearly 11,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“Best scritchy scratch,” wrote a Reddit user. “It definitely took me a second to realize it was actually a black cat sliding down and not the shadow of a falling cat. I kept waiting for one to land on the sidewalk after a fall or jump or something,” shared another. “I want next turn,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

